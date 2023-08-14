MANHATTAN (KSNT) – K-State football has ranked in the first AP Top 25 Poll of the 2023-2024 season ahead of its first game against Southeast Missouri State University.

The Wildcats are ranked at No. 16 in the poll. The team will face off against the Redhawks on Saturday, Sept. 2 at 6 p.m. at Manhattan’s Bill Snyder Family Stadium. University of Kansas was not listed in the poll but received 10 votes.

K-State is moving into the 2023-2024 football season as the reigning Big 12 Champions after their 31-28 victory over TCU in the conference championship game. To learn more about K-State’s football schedule for the upcoming season, click here.