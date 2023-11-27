MANHATTAN (KSNT) – K-State quarterback Will Howard took to social media to thank ‘Wildcat Nation’ for the support during his time at K-State.

On Monday, the senior quarterback announced his plan to enter the transfer portal and use his final year of eligibility elsewhere.

In a social media post, Howard thanked many people, from his coaching staff, to his teammates to the fans when he announced he “is going to explore the transfer portal” and evaluate all of his options for next year.

“I am eternally grateful to my family and friends for the unwavering support for the unwavering support they have shown along my athletic and academic journey. Thank you, Coach Klieman, Coach Klein and the entire Kansas State Football staff, for believing in me and helping me better myself on and off the field. My teammates will always be my brothers. I love these guys with all I have. The bonds and memories I have made with you all will last a lifetime. To the Kansas State fans; I hope you all know how much you have meant to me. You have made these last four years truly unforgettable. It has been an absolute honor to play for Kansas State University… I am a Wildcat for life!” Will Howard on X (formerly Twitter)

K-State will likely towards freshman Avery Johnson to start at quarterback for the upcoming bowl game and next season.