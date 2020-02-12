Wildcat women rally from 18 down in 4th to defeat West Virginia

MORGANTOWN, West Virginia – Trailing by 18 points with 7:03 remaining in the fourth quarter, Kansas State used an incredible rally to down West Virginia, 56-55, at WVU Coliseum on Tuesday night.

“Over the years, I have been through a lot of basketball games but I don’t know if I have ever had a finish quite like that,” said K-State head coach Jeff Mittie.

Entering the fourth quarter West Virginia (14-8, 4-7 Big 12), held a 41-30 lead and used a 9-2 run to increase its lead to 50-32 with 7:03 to play and force a K-State timeout.

K-State (11-11, 5-6 Big 12) then put together an incredible 24-5 run, including a 19-0 burst, to race through the finish line. Peyton Williams started the run with a layup and would score eight points down the stretch.

Angela Harris also carded eight of her game-high 18 points during the run, knocking down two 3-pointers and a runner with 49 seconds left to give the Wildcats a 51-50 lead.

The Mountaineers took a brief 53-51 lead on a three-pointer, but Ayoka Lee answered with an old-fashioned 3-point play as she converted a layup and free throw with 22 seconds to play and give the Wildcats a 54-53 lead.

Williams made a pair of free throws for a 56-53 lead with three seconds left. A jumper from West Virginia with under a second left came inside the three-point line and seal the K-State win. The Wildcats outscored West Virginia, 26-14, in the fourth quarter.

The game was tied at 24 at the half, but the Mountaineers used a 7-2 run to build a 31-28 lead with 7:04 to play in the third quarter and force a K-State timeout. West Virginia would outscore the Wildcats in the third quarter, 17-6, to build a 41-30 lead.

Lee capped her night with 15 points,16 rebounds and six blocks. With her double-double, Lee set the school record for double-doubles in a freshman season with 13 and passing the record held by Kendra Wecker of 12 in the 2001-02 season. Overall, Lee’s 13 double-doubles are tied for fifth in school history for a single-season.

With her six blocks, Lee set the school record for blocks in a freshman season with 67 passing the mark of 62 set by Marlies Gipson in the 2005-06 season.

Williams added 14 points, eight rebounds and four assists. With her eight rebounds, Williams became just the fifth player in program history with 900 or more career rebounds.

K-State shot 41.5 percent (22-of-53) from the field and held West Virginia to a 32.8 percent (21-of-64) performance.

K-State completes its two-game road trip on Sunday, February 16, at Oklahoma. Game time is 2 p.m. Sunday’s game will be broadcast on FS1, as well as on the K-State Sports Network and for free at kstatesports.com.

Courtesy: K-State Athletics