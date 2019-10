MANHATTAN, KS (KSNT) – The Kansas State Wildcats are ranked #22 in the country in the latest Associated Press college football poll. The Wildcats are ranked #25 in the coaches poll.

This comes after the Wildcats’ 48-41 upset victory over #5 Oklahoma.

K-State is #22 in the AP poll this week and #25 in the coaches poll.#KStateFB

K-Stater returns to action Saturday as they travel to Lawrence to face Kansas in the Sunflower Showdown.