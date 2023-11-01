MANHATTAN (KSNT) – Kansas State University men’s basketball gets its first win against an in-state opponent.

The Wildcats beat Emporia State 102-68 on Wednesday. All 13 active K-State players played, with no one playing more than 26 minutes.

Cam Carter started the game with a 3 and led the way with 20 points. After taking an 8-3 lead, the Hornets caught up. Solomon Oraegbu’s free throw tied the game at 8-8. Later, he made a layup to tie the game at 10.

The home team only grew its lead after, however. K-State held an 18-point lead halftime and finished with a 34-point win.

Besides Carter, three other Wildcats finished in double-digit scoring. Jerrell Colbert got 13, Dai Dai Ames had 11 and Arthur Kaluma finished with 10.

Oraegbu led the Hornets with 18 points. Owen Long was just behind him with 17.

K-State officially begins the season Nov. 6 against USC. Emporia State’s season begins Nov. 10 against Arkansas Tech.