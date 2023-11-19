MANHATTAN (KSNT) – K-State football is moving up in the national rankings.

The Wildcats jumped four spots, from No. 23 up to No. 19 in this week’s AP college football poll. K-State also moved up from No. 24 to No. 20 in the Coaches Poll.

The boost comes after the ‘Cats beat in-state rival Kansas in Lawrence, 31-27 on Saturday.

K-State will close out the regular season at home on Saturday, Nov. 25. The Wildcats are set to take on Iowa State with a 7 p.m. kickoff on FOX.

KU is not ranked in either the Coaches Poll or AP poll after its Sunflower Showdown loss. The Jayhawks received votes in the AP poll, unofficially checking in at No. 32. They also received votes in the Coaches Poll and unofficially stacked up at No. 35.

KU hits the road to play Cincinnati for its last game of the regular season.