MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas State Wildcats ended the regular season with a 61-56 win over Iowa State on Saturday. With the victory, K-State finishes the regular season 4-14 in Big 12 Play and 8-19 overall.

Mike McGuirl led the Wildcats with 17 points. DaJuan Gordon added 12 points while Nijel Pack had 10 for the Cats.

Kansas State begins the Big 12 Tournament on Wednesday in Kansas City against TCU.