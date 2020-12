MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) — The Kansas State Wildcats defeated the Omaha Mavericks 60-58 Tuesday evening in Bramlage Coliseum.

Freshman guard Selton Miguel nailed a three with seconds remaining. His shot from downtown would end up being the game winning field goal for the Wildcats.

Senior guard Mike McGuirl led the ‘Cats in scoring with 13 points along with six assists.

K-State will be back in action at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 2 against TCU.