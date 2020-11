K-State opens the season against Drake at Bramlage Coliseum in Manahttan (Photo: Scott Weaver)

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas State Wildcats opened the season with an 80-70 loss to Drake on Wednesday afternoon at Bramlage Coliseum.

Mike McGuirl led the Wildcats with 22 points while DaJuan Gordon added 15.

Freshman Nijel Pack had 9 points and 5 assists in his debut.

K-State continues with the Little Apple Classic on Friday against Colorado.