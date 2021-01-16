Wildcats fall to Texas in return to the court

AUSTIN, Tx. (KSNT) – After Wednesday’s game with Iowa State was postponed due to the Wildcats not being able to meet the Big 12’s roster requirements, K-State returned to the court with an 82-67 loss at #4 Texas on Saturday night. The loss drops K-State to 1-5 in Big 12 play and 5-9 overall.

Four Wildcats scored in double figures with Davion Bradford’s 14 points leading the way.

Antonio Gordon and Seryee Lewis returned to the team while freshman Luke Kasubke made his Wildcat debut.

The Wildcats travel to Oklahoma on Tuesday.