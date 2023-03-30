MANHATTAN (KSNT) – The Kansas State men’s basketball team will get so soak up some sun when they travel to the Bahamas later this year to participate in the Baha Mar Hoops Bahamas Championship.

Tom Gilbert with K-State Athletics reports the men’s basketball team will head to the Baha Mar Convention Center in Nassau, the capital of the Bahamas, for games on Friday, Nov. 17 and Sunday, Nov. 19. The Wildcats will be joined by Miami along with NCAA Tournament participant Providence with a fourth team to be added at a later date.

Gilbert said the two first-round games will be Nov. 17 with the championship and third-place games on Nov. 19. A complete bracket, ticket information and television details for the four-team tournament will be released later this year.

This is the third year of the Baha Mar Hoops Bahamas Championship with Louisville defeating Maryland in 2021 and UCF defeating Santa Clara in 2022, according to Gilbert. Baha Mar Hoops is the biggest regular-season event in college basketball with the 2022 edition featuring 20 men’s and women’s teams competing in 24 games in 10 days. In addition to the championship in November, the organizers will also host an eight-team Nassau Championship from Nov. 24-26 along with the Pink Flamingo Championship from Nov. 20-22 for the tops women’s programs.

The Wildcats have previously won tournament championships in their last two stops in the Caribbean, according to Gilbert. These include the 2018 Paradise Jam in St. Thomas in the U.S. Virgin Islands and the 2022 Cayman Islands Classic in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.