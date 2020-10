MANHATTAN, KS – OCTOBER 24: Quarterback Will Howard #15 of the Kansas State Wildcats throws a pass during the second half against the Kansas Jayhawks at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium on October 24, 2020 in Manhattan, Kansas. (Photo by Peter Aiken/Getty Images)

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) — The Kansas State Wildcats are ranked #16 in the country in both the AP and Amway Coaches poll.

On Saturday, K-State dominated KU in a 55-14 win in the Sunflower Showdown. The Wildcats have now won the last 12 games against the Jayhawks.

K-State has now claimed first place in the Big 12 with a 4-0 conference record.