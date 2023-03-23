NEW YORK (KSNT) – The concrete jungle is proving to be the place where K-State’s dreams are made.

The Wildcats beat Michigan State, 98-93, in Thursday’s Sweet 16.

The game started with an emphatic Keyontae Johnson lay-up, assisted by Markquis Nowell. The two teams traded the lead from there, gaining no more than a four-point lead before the other took it. With 2:58 left in the first half, K-State broke that streak with a five-point lead. Ismael Massoud made it a six-point lead with 1:48 left. The ‘Cats ended the half leading 43-38.

K-State kept its momentum rolling to start the second half. Michigan State turned the ball over, Cam Carter stole it and Nae’Qwan Tomlin ended the sequence with a dunk.

Nowell’s following layup gave the Wildcats a nine-point lead. Then, the Spartans went on a 12-3 run to tie the game. Michigan State took a three-point lead seconds after, and the back-and-forth started again.

Cam Carter tied the game for what could have been the last time. After Carter’s 3, K-State built a seven-point lead that Michigan State erased with five seconds left to force overtime.

There were four lead changes in overtime. With 17 seconds left, Nowell passed to Massoud in the corner for a lead-taking jump shot. On Michigan State’s last effort, the Spartans turned over the ball and the Wildcats sealed the victory.

K-State will play the winner of Florida Atlantic vs. Tennessee in the Elite 8 on Staurday.