MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT)- Kansas State basketball continues to keep their NCAA tournament hopes alive, winning four of their last five games.

The Wildcats took down West Virginia in Bramlage Coliseum on Monday.

After trailing by seven at halftime, WVU opened up their lead to 10 points before K-State put their comeback hats on. The Wildcats mounted a 21-4 run to take the lead. They continued to pour it on and went up by six with just under nine minutes to play. The Wildcats lead got as big as eight points.

West Virginia kept things interesting the whole way though. The Mountaineers pulled back within two points with 2:28 left in the game. They trailed by only five with a minute to play.

K-State bent but did not break down the stretch and held on for their sixth conference win of the season. The Wildcats are now 6-7 in the Big 12 and 14-11 overall.

Markquis Nowell was the leading scorer for the ‘Cats with 21 points. Mark Smith continued his warrior-like play with 17 points and ten rebounds for a double-double. Nijel Pack and Ish Massoud each added 13 points.

K-State plays again on Saturday at Oklahoma State.