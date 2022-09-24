NORMAN, Okla. (KSNT)- Kansas State football beat Oklahoma for the third time in the past four years Saturday.

The Wildcats (3-1, 1-0) got the job done on the road, beating OU 41-34. It’s a confidence-booting bounce-back win for K-State, after getting its first loss the past week against Tulane.

K-State started off strong. It led 14-0 in the first quarter and maintained the lead with a 24-17 advantage at halftime. The ‘Cats never trailed.

Adrian Martinez appeared to be a different player than Wildcat fans saw in the first three weeks. The new, more aggressive Martinez threw for 234 yards with one touchdown, plus ran for four.

The team will return to Manhattan to host Texas Tech on Saturday, Oct. 1.