MANHATTAN (KSNT) – Will Howard has had a whirlwind of a season as the starting quarterback for K-State football.

Despite the highs and lows, history was made through his arm. On a second quarter touchdown pass to Christian Moore against Baylor, Howard officially became the Wildcat’s all-time passing touchdown leader.

The score marked 45 passing touchdowns for Howard. Heading into the 2023 season, Howard sat outside the top 10 with 24 passing touchdowns.

Going into the Baylor game, Howard sat at 42 on his career, trailing leader Josh Freeman (44) by two scores.

In the Baylor game, Howard found two first quarter touchdown passes – one to running back DJ Giddens and one to fullback Ben Sinnott – to tie the record. In the second quarter, a Baylor fumble set up the two-yard pass to Moore for six.

At the time of this article, Howard sits at seventh in the K-State record with 5,142 career passing yards. Carl Straw (5,223) and Chad May (5,253) sit just above him, which could land Howard in the top five.