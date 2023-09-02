MANHATTAN (KSNT)- The first half of football went about as well as it could have for Kansas State in its season opener.

K-State outscored SEMO 35-0 in the first half.

Will Howard completed 16 passes on 22 attempts in the first half, throwing for 252 yards.

He also found a unique way to add four touchdowns to his stat line. Howard threw for two touchdowns. He found the end zone on the first K-State drive of the game on a 33-yard completion to Jadon Jackson. Plus, a 37-yard completion to RJ Garcia put up six points. However, he found the end zone in two other ways later during the first half of the first game of his senior campaign.

He ran in a one-yard touchdown early in the second quarter. Then, just before halftime Howard caught a touchdown pass. The ‘Cats dialed up a trick play in which Howard handed the ball off to running back Treshaun Ward and then Ward threw the ball back to his quarterback.

Howard is the 6th QB in Big 12 history with a passing touchdown, receiving touchdown and rushing touchdown in a single game. He’s only the second Big 12 quarterback to do all three in a single half. Eric Crouch did it with Nebraska in 1999.

K-State also got a touchdown from Treshaun Ward on the ground in the first half.