MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT) – Will Howard has earned a spot on the Davey O’Brien quarterback of the year preseason watch list.

Howard is the first Wildcat candidate for the award since Jesse Ertz in 2017. He was also named to the watch lists for the Maxwell Award and Wuerffel Trophy.

Howard broke out over the second half of the 2022 season when he led K-State to a Big 12 Championship over No. 3 TCU. Howard enters the 2023 campaign ranked eighth in school history in career passing yards per game with 149.2. He is also one passing touchdown shy of tying for 10th in school history for a career.