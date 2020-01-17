Williams named Senior Class Award candidate

MANHATTAN, Kansas – K-State senior forward Peyton Williams added a final national award candidacy to her trophy case on Friday, as she was named as one of the 30 women’s basketball candidates for the 2019-20 Senior CLASS Award. Williams is the sixth player in program history to be named a candidate for the honor and the first since Brittany Chambers in the 2012-13 season.

To be eligible for the award, a student-athlete must be classified as an NCAA Division I senior and have notable achievements in four areas of excellence: community, classroom, character and competition.

An acronym for Celebrating Loyalty and Achievement for Staying in School ®, the Senior CLASS Award focuses on the total student-athlete and encourages students to use their platform in athletics to make a positive impact as leaders in their communities.

The candidates will be narrowed to a field of 10 finalists in February, and those names will be placed on the official ballot. Ballots will be distributed through a nationwide voting system to media, coaches and fans, who will select one female candidate who best exemplifies excellence in the four C’s of community, classroom, character and competition.

The Senior CLASS Award winner will be announced during the 2020 NCAA Women’s Final Four® this spring. For more information on each of the candidates, visit seniorCLASSaward.com.

Williams, a candidate for every national award this season, has started her senior season strong. In her 13 games, Williams leads the Wildcats with 16.2 points on a .500 field goal percentage and 11.5 rebounds. She has also pocketed seven double-doubles this season.

In her career, she is just the fourth player in program history with 1,300 or more points, 800 or more rebounds and 100 or more blocks. Williams ranks 13th for career points with 1,333, eighth for career rebounds with 808, sixth for career blocks with 102 and third for career double-doubles with 28.

In addition to being a highly-decorated two-sport athlete, Williams is a double major in anthropology and international studies with a minor in political science and carries a 4.0 grade point average.

She has been recognized at both the national and conference levels for her academic achievements, which include: 2019 CoSIDA Academic All-District VII First Team, 2018 CoSIDA Academic All-District VII Second Team, 2019 Big 12 Women’s Basketball Scholar-Athlete of the Year, 2019 recipient of the Big 12/Dr. Gerald Lage Academic Achievement Award, two-time Academic All-Big 12 First Team, a member of the 2016-17 Big 12 Academic All-Rookie Team and a six-time Big 12 Commissioner’s Honor Roll selection.

Joining Williams as a candidate for the women’s basketball Senior CLASS Award are: Laura Bagwell-Katalinich (Cornell), Chelsea Brackmann (Bradley), Camryn Buhr (Lehigh), Kelly Campbell (DePaul), Kaila Charles (Maryland), Rachael Childress (UAB), Lauren Cox (Baylor), Crystal Dangerfield (Connecticut), Ciara Duffy (South Dakota), Nneka Ezeigbo (Robert Morris), Alana Gilmer (Marist), Bailey Greenberg (Drexel), Rebekah Hand (Marist), Ellie Harmeyer (Belmont), Ruthy Hebard (Oregon), Hannah Hedstrom (Lehigh), Taylor Herd (Quinnipiac), Sabrina Ionescu (Oregon), Stella Johnson (Rider), Stephanie Karcz (Loyola-Maryland), Ayana Mitchell (LSU), Beatrice Mompremier (Miami), Erica Ogwumike (Rice), Mikayla Pivec (Oregon State), Shadeen Samuels (Seton Hall), Jayla Scaife (Dayton), Chante Stonewall (DePaul), Sug Sutton (Texas) and Brenna Wise (Indiana).

K-State returns to action on Sunday, as the Wildcats host Texas at 12 p.m., in Bramlage Coliseum. For tickets, contact the K-State Athletics Ticket Office at (800) 221-CATS or visit kstatesports.com/tickets.

Sunday’s game will be broadcast on Big 12 Now on ESPN+ and available on the K-State Sports Network and for free at kstatesports.com.

Courtesy: K-State Athletics