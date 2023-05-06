KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNT)- The Chiefs have several former K-State players in attendance as minicamp begins.

First round draft pick Felix Anudike-Uzomah is there. Cornerback Ekow Boye-Doe is also present. One former ‘Cat in the house is perhaps unexpected: Topeka native Wyatt Hubert.

The Shawnee Heights High School graduate has already played in the NFL. He was a seventh-round draft pick by the Bengals but retired, for health reasons, after a pair of injury riddled seasons.

However, Hubert announced in February he plans to come out retirement and pursue a career in pro football again. Now, it appears the 6-foot-3 defensive end is getting a tryout with the defending Super Bowl Champs.

Hubert tallied 8.5 sacks and 13 tackles for loss in his final year with K-State, in 2020. He spent three seasons with the Wildcats.