CINCINNATI (KSNT) – Former K-State Wildcat and Cincinnati Bengal Wyatt Hubert has retired from the NFL, according to Hubert’s Twitter.

Hubert says that his physical health was the biggest reason for hanging up the cleats.

The defensive end spent one season with the Bengals after being drafted in the seventh round of the 2021 NFL Draft. Hubert never played a down in the NFL.

Hubert was an All-Big 12 selection in 2019 and 2020. He racked up 94 tackles and 20 sacks in his three seasons with the Wildcats.