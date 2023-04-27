TOPEKA (KSNT) — The Kansas State High School Activities Association, or KSHSAA, have decided to change its policies regarding transgender athletes following the recent passage of the Fairness in Women’s Sports Act by lawmakers.

The law, which takes effect this summer — requires student athletes to be separated based on biological sex determined at birth and bans transgender athletes from participating in women’s sports.

KSHSAA’S Director says part of their job is to make sure the association’s policies match current laws.

““Our goal is always to be compliant with any statute or any law that is in place and our response is that we had a policy that has worked for a number of years,” Bill Faflick said. “When we are given a new direction we are certainly able to have the agility to be able to create that landscape and respond accordingly.“

The Fairness in Women’s Sports Act effectively bans transgender girls and women from participating in sports consistent with their gender identity from kindergarten through college.

KSHSAA compliance with the Fairness in Women’s Sports Act and will require all student-athletes to compete in sports according to their biological sex assigned at birth. This means that transgender girls and women will not be allowed to participate in sports consistent with their gender identity.

KSHSAA has released a statement saying that they are committed to providing fair and safe opportunities for all student-athletes, but they must comply with state law. They also stated that they will continue to work with schools and communities to ensure that all students have the opportunity to participate in athletics.

Transgender advocates have already expressed their disappointment and concern over this decision.

They argue that it is discriminatory and will harm transgender athletes who already face numerous challenges and barriers in sports.

Also they allude it could lead to discrimination, harassment – and may take a serious toll on their mental health.

Supporters of the bills, on the other hand, say these measures are necessary to protect the privacy and safety of women and girls.