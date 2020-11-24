KSHSAA decides winter sports schedule

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas State High School Activities Association has announced it will not delay the start of winter sports competitions.

There will however be a moratorium for interscholastic competitions of high school teams from Dec. 23, 2020 to Jan. 7, 2021.

The first day of competition following the moratorium will be Jan. 8, 2021.

The KSHSAA Board of Directors met to discuss proposals during a special meeting that was held virtually, Tuesday, Nov. 24.

Officials have said the delay could be necessary to help manage the increasing number of coronavirus cases in the state of Kansas.

“You look at the data, and see that students aren’t really affected by this. You could summarize it as that. But the reality is, it’s not just them involved in our activities, there are several adults involved, so you have to look at the whole picture not just a little bit of it,” Jeremy Holaday, Assistant Executive Director at KSHSAA said.

The committee voted to limit the number of spectators to allow for appropriate distancing in line with local rules.

A face covering rule will be in effect for all participants while at the event venue. The only exception is provided for athletes during the time they are competing.