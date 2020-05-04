KSHSAA releases summer guidelines

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas High School Activities Association has adopted new 2020 summer guidelines. Summer programs will be able to begin on June 1 as long as it’s permitted by each community’s local health authorities and the local school district. All group gathering restrictions and social distancing expectations must be followed.

“Usually we start right before Memorial Day weekend and this year it’s about a week later than typical but it’s going to be different,” KSHSAA Executive Director Bill Faflick tells KSNT News. “What’s different this year is that it’s very sporadic in terms of some areas may be ready to begin and other areas may be restricted and therefore not able yet to participate.”

KSHSAA 2020 Summer Guidelines

When permitted by your community’s local health authorities AND your school district administration, while following all group gathering restrictions and social distancing expectations, school employed coaches may begin their summer programs with their prospective student participants no earlier than June 1. As always, participation by a student in the summer program is voluntary. Similarly, schools may choose what, when, and how often programs are available to their students. The following conditions apply for any summer activity place in a school facility and/or under the guidance of a school employee: