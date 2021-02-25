KU adds UTEP to schedule on March 4

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas men’s basketball team added a non-conference game against Texas-El Paso to its schedule for Thursday, March 4.

Tickets for the UTEP game will go on sale to Williams Education Fund donors on Friday, Feb 26. Should tickets remain after the donor pre-sale, the remaining inventory will be donated to first responders. Student tickets will be available for students who purchased the All-Sports Combo on Friday, Feb 26 and if inventory allows, all other students on Monday, March 1. University of Kansas

The game is made possible because the Jayhawks non-conference game against Tarleton State was cancelled on Dec. 13 due to COVID protocols.

UTEP, coached by Rodney Terry, is currently 10-10.