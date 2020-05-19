KU and K-State’s nominees for Big 12 Athlete of the Year announced

IRVING, Tex. – The Big 12 is home to some of the best athletes in the world across its many sports and now it’s time to decide who the best of the best was this last year.

Fans will be able to vote for their male and female choices from May 22 until May 26 on Big12Sports.com. Fan voting will be considered in the final tally for selecting this prestigious award.

Both Kansas and K-State’s nominees have already been announced.

Introducing @KUAthletics nominees for the 2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣0️⃣ Big 12 Athlete of the Year! 🏆



𝗨𝗱𝗼𝗸𝗮 𝗔𝘇𝘂𝗯𝘂𝗶𝗸𝗲

𝗞𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗲 𝗠𝗰𝗖𝗹𝘂𝗿𝗲



➡️ https://t.co/I8v9xCjJxm pic.twitter.com/2gpuqrSLg0 — Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) May 19, 2020

KU Female Athlete of the Year Candidate

Katie McClure; Soccer

Sr., Wichita, Kan.

Accomplishments

– Garnered All-America Third Team and All-Region First Team accolades by the United Soccer Coaches.

– Picked up unanimous All-Big 12 First Team honors.

– Selected to the Big 12 Championship All-Tournament Team after helping guide the Jayhawks to the event title.

– Led the Conference in goals (17), points (43) and game-winning goals (7). The 43 points were a single-season program record and her seven game-winners tied her own school record

– Posted two hat tricks on the year, the first in the season-opener versus Nebraska and the second in KU’s NCAA Second Round win over Xavier

KU Male Athlete of the Year Candidate

Udoka Azubuike; Basketball

Sr.; Delta, Nigeria

Accomplishments

– Tabbed the 2020 NABC Defensive Player of the Year.

– Earned Consensus All-America Second Team honors, while garnering AA status from NABC (1st), AP (2nd), Naismith (1st), USBWA (1st), ESPN.com (1st), CBSSports (1st), Bleacher Report (2nd) and Senior CLASS Award (1st).

– Named finalist for the Wooden Award, the Naismith Trophy, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award and the Senior CLASS Award.

– Tabbed the Big 12 Player of the Year, unanimous All-Big 12 First Team and Big 12 All-Defensive Team.

– Led NCAA Division I with a 74.8% field goal percentage and holds the NCAA career record at 74.6%.

Introducing @kstatesports nominees for the 2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣0️⃣ Big 12 Athlete of the Year! 🏆



𝗧𝗲𝗷𝗮𝘀𝘄𝗶𝗻 𝗦𝗵𝗮𝗻𝗸𝗮𝗿

𝗣𝗲𝘆𝘁𝗼𝗻 𝗪𝗶𝗹𝗹𝗶𝗮𝗺𝘀



➡️ https://t.co/TbhBgiW328 pic.twitter.com/UCe6wqhSim — Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) May 19, 2020

K-STATE Female Athlete of the Year Candidate

Peyton Williams; Basketball/Volleyball

Sr., Topeka, Kan.

Accomplishments

– All-Big 12 First Team performer in women’s basketball and an All-Big 12 Second Team honoree in volleyball.

– Garnered Senior CLASS Award and CoSIDA Academic All-America Second Team status.

– Rated as one of college basketball’s top-25 players entering the 2019-20 season by ESPN.com, while also earned Preseason All-Big 12 accolades.

– Participated with USA Basketball, earning a silver medal in the 2019 U.S. Pan American Games.

– Became the first women’s basketball player to win Big 12 Scholar-Athlete of the Year in consecutive seasons.

K-STATE Male Athlete of the Year Candidate

Tejaswin Shankar; Track & Field

Jr.; New Delhi, India

Accomplishments

– Clinched his second straight Big 12 Indoor High Jump title in Ames, Iowa.

– 2020 Academic All-Big 12 First Team selection.

– Broke the school record in the men’s pentathlon at the Carol Robinson/Attila Zsiovczky Winter Pentathlon with 4,137 points, earning USTFCCCA National Athlete of the Week.

– Won the Iowa State Classic in the high jump event with a season-best mark of 2.25m/7-4.50.

– His high jump mark of 2.25m/7-4.50 led the Big 12 and ranked fifth nationally.