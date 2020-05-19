KU and K-State’s nominees for Big 12 Athlete of the Year announced

IRVING, Tex. – The Big 12 is home to some of the best athletes in the world across its many sports and now it’s time to decide who the best of the best was this last year.
Fans will be able to vote for their male and female choices from May 22 until May 26 on Big12Sports.com. Fan voting will be considered in the final tally for selecting this prestigious award.
Both Kansas and K-State’s nominees have already been announced.
KU Female Athlete of the Year Candidate
Katie McClure; Soccer
Sr., Wichita, Kan.
Accomplishments
– Garnered All-America Third Team and All-Region First Team accolades by the United Soccer Coaches.
– Picked up unanimous All-Big 12 First Team honors.
– Selected to the Big 12 Championship All-Tournament Team after helping guide the Jayhawks to the event title.
– Led the Conference in goals (17), points (43) and game-winning goals (7). The 43 points were a single-season program record and her seven game-winners tied her own school record
– Posted two hat tricks on the year, the first in the season-opener versus Nebraska and the second in KU’s NCAA Second Round win over Xavier
KU Male Athlete of the Year Candidate
Udoka Azubuike; Basketball
Sr.; Delta, Nigeria
Accomplishments
– Tabbed the 2020 NABC Defensive Player of the Year.
– Earned Consensus All-America Second Team honors, while garnering AA status from NABC (1st), AP (2nd), Naismith (1st), USBWA (1st), ESPN.com (1st), CBSSports (1st), Bleacher Report (2nd) and Senior CLASS Award (1st).
– Named finalist for the Wooden Award, the Naismith Trophy, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award and the Senior CLASS Award.
– Tabbed the Big 12 Player of the Year, unanimous All-Big 12 First Team and Big 12 All-Defensive Team.
– Led NCAA Division I with a 74.8% field goal percentage and holds the NCAA career record at 74.6%.
K-STATE Female Athlete of the Year Candidate
Peyton Williams; Basketball/Volleyball
Sr., Topeka, Kan.
Accomplishments
– All-Big 12 First Team performer in women’s basketball and an All-Big 12 Second Team honoree in volleyball.
– Garnered Senior CLASS Award and CoSIDA Academic All-America Second Team status.
– Rated as one of college basketball’s top-25 players entering the 2019-20 season by ESPN.com, while also earned Preseason All-Big 12 accolades.
– Participated with USA Basketball, earning a silver medal in the 2019 U.S. Pan American Games.
– Became the first women’s basketball player to win Big 12 Scholar-Athlete of the Year in consecutive seasons.
K-STATE Male Athlete of the Year Candidate
Tejaswin Shankar; Track & Field
Jr.; New Delhi, India
Accomplishments
– Clinched his second straight Big 12 Indoor High Jump title in Ames, Iowa.
– 2020 Academic All-Big 12 First Team selection.
– Broke the school record in the men’s pentathlon at the Carol Robinson/Attila Zsiovczky Winter Pentathlon with 4,137 points, earning USTFCCCA National Athlete of the Week.
– Won the Iowa State Classic in the high jump event with a season-best mark of 2.25m/7-4.50.
– His high jump mark of 2.25m/7-4.50 led the Big 12 and ranked fifth nationally.