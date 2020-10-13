KU basketball delays ‘Border Showdown’ series

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – University of Kansas Athletics announced Tuesday that they are delaying the six-game series against Mizzou by one season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The series was set to take place starting in the 2020-2021 season, lasting until the 2025-2026 season. With the delay, it will now begin in the 2021-2022 season, until the 2026-2027 season.

“When the NCAA moved the start of the basketball season from November 10 to November 25, like everyone else, we went to work on creating a new schedule,” Athletics Director Jeff Long said.

KU men’s basketball head coach Bill Self said while he was excited to begin the series this season, it is in the best interest of the schools and fans to wait a year. He said the wait will be worth it for the rivalry match up.

“This rivalry goes back a long way, and we want our fans to be able to witness it again in-person,” Self said. “So, delaying it a year was an easy decision.”

The updated “Border Showdown” schedule means the series starts next winter: