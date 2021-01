FILE – In this Feb. 8, 2020, file photo, Kansas head coach Bill Self reacts to a play as Kansas plays TCU during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Fort Worth, Texas. The NCAA struck back at the University of Kansas and its men’s basketball program Thursday, May 7, 2020 calling five Level I violations that are alleged to have occurred “egregious” and arguing that they undermine and threaten” college athletics. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins, file)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas has dropped three places in the Associated Press’ college basketball poll.

Gonzaga and Baylor remain at #1 and #2 respectively while Villanova, Texas and Iowa move ahead of the Jayhawks. The Jayhawks lost by 25 points to Texas on Saturday at Allen Fieldhouse.

It’s the 226th consecutive week that Kansas has been ranked in the AP Top 25, which is the most in the history of college basketball.