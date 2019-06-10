KU Basketball talk: Moss' impact, recruiting, and more
TOPEKA, KS (KSNT) - Pete Francis and Sully Engels break down the impact Iowa graduate transfer Isaiah Moss will have on Kansas basketball, plus recruiting, Jalen Wilson's impending decision, the impact of the returning players, and if KU is a top 5 team.
