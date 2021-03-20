KU basketball tops Eastern Washington, advances to round 2

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – MARCH 20: Jacob Groves #33 of the Eastern Washington Eagles and Christian Braun #2 of the Kansas Jayhawks battle for possession during the second half in the first round game of the 2021 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Indiana Farmers Coliseum on March 20, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (KSNT) – Kansas basketball beat Eastern Washington 93-84 on Saturday in the first round of the NCAA tournament.

The Jayhawks found themselves in a hole quickly, as Eastern Washington took a 9-0 lead to start the game. They responded though, with a 9-3 run of their own to put themselves back in the game. It wasn’t long after that when KU got their first lead of the game, 16-15 about six minutes into the first half.

The Jayhawks pulled away to go up seven points, 26-19, but Eastern Washington wouldn’t go away. The Eagles responded with an 11-2 run to regain the lead 5:04 to go in the half.

Eastern Washington extended their lead from there and lead 46-38 at halftime.

The Eagles lead would get as big as 10 in the second half before KU came marching forward. Kansas put together an 7-2 run in the middle of the first half to pull within two. They finally took the lead with a Dajaun Harris three-pointer with 9:48 to play in the game.

Eastern Washington never took the lead back from here, as the Jayhawks pulled away to win by nine.

Senior guard Marcus Garrett lead in scoring for Kansas with 23 points. David McCormack scored 22 in the win, despite coming off the bench and not practicing with the team throughout the week. Ochai Agbaji, Chrsitian Braun and Dajaun Harris all finished in double digits, too. Agbaji posted 18, while Harris scored 13 and Braun contributed 12.

For Eastern Washington, it was brothers Tanner Groves and Jacob Groves who did almost all the scoring, totaling a combined 58 of the Eagles 84 points.

The win comes without Jalen Wilson or Tristan Enaruna for KU due to coronavirus issues.

KU will play again on Monday against the winner of six-seed USC and eleven-seed Drake.