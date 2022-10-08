LAWRENCE (KSNT) – It’s an exciting time to be a jayhawk.

College GameDay is taking over the campus for the weekend, which is a first for the football team. The excitement of ESPN on campus combined with the undefeated football season is bringing a level of anticipation fans haven’t seen for the football team in decades.

“It’s awesome man,” KU Junior Trainee Mckown said. “We get the chance to be on TV, that’s why we got here so early. We want to be right behind the guys up there. It’s going to be a blast, we’re hoping our signs get seen.”

The rare occasion has fans camping outside the booth, for the first time.

“Me and my friends we’ve been getting here an hour and a half early for the games even when we were 0 and 6,” KU Fan Casey Graver said. “Now to have it filled and have the national attention, and have three straight sell outs, it’s super cool and we’re loving it.”

“I’ve always been a jayhawk fan growing up,” KU Junior Cade Schneider said. “I use to watch them when they were good back in 08 and everything, when I was really young. Would’ve never thought we’d see something like college game day coming to Lawrence. Never has before probably never will again but it’s great.”

That national and local attention to the football program is making a huge difference for the fans. No one is feeling that more than the football players, and marching band.

“We even had alumni come back that haven’t come back for 10 years because they just didn’t want to, and now they feel like they belong to a good program and want to be back,” Senior Band Member Katelynn Irlbeck said. “It’s nice to have that energy too.”

If the Jayhawks win tomorrow, they will be bowl eligible for the first time since 2008.