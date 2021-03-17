KU loses Enaruna after positive test

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Jayhawks will play without Tristan Enaruna this week after he tested positive for the coronavirus again this week.

Enaruna is a 6 foot, 8 inch shooting guard for Kansas.

David McCormack will arrive on Friday in Indianapolis for the NCAA tournament.

David McCormack arrives to Indy on Friday. Tristan Enaruna had another positive test this week and will remain in Lawrence. Jalen Wilson heading to Indy on Monday per Bill Self #KUbball — Pete Francis (@Pete_Francis) March 17, 2021

According to Bill Self, Jalen Wilson will be headed to Indianapolis on Monday after a previous positive coronavirus screening.

Kansas is expected to play Eastern Washington Eagles on Saturday, March 20 at 12:15 p.m.

The Jayhawks are ranked #12 in the AP Top 25 Poll this week.