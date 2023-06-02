LAWRENCE (KSNT) – The University of Kansas Director of Athletics Travis Goff issued an update for various topics from the 2022-2023 academic and competitive season.

Goff discussed university athletics, recruiting, enrollment, strategic plans, Allen Fieldhouse upgrades, ‘Name, Image and Likeness (NIL)’ and various other subjects.

“We ask that you strongly consider getting involved in NIL, including through Mass Strategies,” Goff wrote in the press release. “It is paramount that we build a sustainable NIL model and empower our student-athletes to be successful in this space. While we have made substantial progress, we are still significantly behind the competition in season ticket sales for Kansas Football.”

Goff outlined some of KU’s accomplishments and plans for the future:

Gateway Project Update

KU is making progress on schematic designs and had hired a construction manager to refine the timeline and cost projections.

The team is engaging with Lawrence and University communities to collect feedback.

Goff said he is working with the development team and campus leaders to develop a financial plan to raise needed funds.

Work has begun on the Anderson Family Football Complex. Work began in mid-April and progress has been made on the locker and weight rooms. The new spaces are planned to be unveiled in July.

KU partnered with Legends to help increase the Gateway Project’s fan engagement and sales opportunities.

Allen Fieldhouse Upgrades

Allen Fieldhouse is officially under construction. The project will have two phases over the offseason and the 2023-2024 season.

Work has begun on the men’s basketball staff suite and is expected to be completed in early fall.

Work has been done on the east side entrance and premium donor spaces. A new team store will open this season including a new “Jayhawk Pub”.

A Jayhawk family made a generous donation that made the project possible.

Academic Success

Every program achieved a 3.0 GPA or higher and three programs set new records, including football.

In Spring, student-athletes set a new record with a 3.4 GPA. 11 programs set new team GPA records and all sports posted above a 3.0 GPA.

Five student-athletes achieved Academic All-America honors, the most in 15 years.

Athletic Accomplishments

Several teams reached the postseason including football, volleyball, men’s basketball, women’s basketball, tennis, women’s golf and men’s golf. The track team just sent 28 students to Pre-Nationals and will head to the NCAA Championships in Austin, Texas next month.

The women’s golf team earned it’s second-ever at-large bid to NCAA Regionals and had a strong performance at the NCAA Athens Regional. The men’s golf team qualified for Regionals for the seventh consecutive time. Pre-Med Major Will King advanced to the NCAA Championship.

The football program had three home game sellouts and had a 5-0 start. KU also hosted the College Gameday for the first time in football history.

Name Image and Likeness (NIL)