KU reaches agreement with Miles to become new head coach

TOPEKA, KS (KSNT) - Les Miles and Kansas have reached an agreement for Miles to become the team's next head football coach. Sports Illustrated was the first to report a deal was in place.

Miles will receive a 5-year contract worth $2,775,000 annually.

"Since the beginning of our search, we focused on identifying and recruiting an experienced head coach with a strong track record of success on and off the field," Kansas athletic director Jeff Long said in a release sent out by KU. "Les Miles is exactly what we need for our program right now. His national reputation as a great recruiter and as a coach who student-athletes love playing for will enable us to break the cycle and return a winning tradition to the Kansas Jayhawks. We are thrilled to have Les and his family as Jayhawks."

"I am humbled by the opportunity to lead the KU football program and I am grateful to Chancellor Girod and Jeff Long for the oppotunity," said Miles. "We will bring Jayhawk Football back and we will do it with outstanding coaches, tremendous student-athletes of character and ability and an unrelenting drive for excellence. My family and I cannot wait to be a part of the KU family!"

The 65-year-old has 141 career wins as a head coach, including a national championship with LSU in 2007. Miles will look to turn around a Jayhawk program that has not had a winning season since 2008.