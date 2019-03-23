KU's Lawson brothers keep the right attitude on the court Video

KU's Dedric and KJ Lawson waited a year after transferring from Memphis to play, their passion for the game made that hard, but they love where they're at now.

The duo combined for 38 points Thursday night, but they're already putting that behind them, and they're ready to make more memories in the tournament.

Dedric Lawson has been everything for KU this year, a double-double machine. His 25 points yesterday were huge, but it was his brother KJ's performance that really elevated the Jayhawks play. Some people shy away from the limelight, not the Lawsons. For them, they just love being on the court.

They don't sit on their success for long, they always look forward. But coach Bill Self thinks part of the reason they are so good is because of their mom

When the brothers hit this court tomorrow, they'll have fun, and they have their mom to thank for making sure they're ready to go

Lawson's dad is a coach as well, he doesn't get to see them play that much because of his schedule, both parents will be there tomorrow night.