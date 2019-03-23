KU's Lawson brothers keep the right attitude on the court
KU's Dedric and KJ Lawson waited a year after transferring from Memphis to play, their passion for the game made that hard, but they love where they're at now.
The duo combined for 38 points Thursday night, but they're already putting that behind them, and they're ready to make more memories in the tournament.
Dedric Lawson has been everything for KU this year, a double-double machine. His 25 points yesterday were huge, but it was his brother KJ's performance that really elevated the Jayhawks play. Some people shy away from the limelight, not the Lawsons. For them, they just love being on the court.
They don't sit on their success for long, they always look forward. But coach Bill Self thinks part of the reason they are so good is because of their mom
When the brothers hit this court tomorrow, they'll have fun, and they have their mom to thank for making sure they're ready to go
Lawson's dad is a coach as well, he doesn't get to see them play that much because of his schedule, both parents will be there tomorrow night.
Entertainment
National
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Man uses nude mannequins to send message to ‘nosey'...
- Mother Russia: Florida sees a boom in ‘birth tourism'
- Garbage bags full of marijuana spill onto California...
- Tyson recalls chicken strips due to metal fears
- Get paid $1K for binge-watching all 20 Marvel movies