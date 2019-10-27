Late UCO field goal spoils Ichabod homecoming in 22-20 loss

TOPEKA, Kan. – A field goal with three seconds remaining in the game spelled disaster for the Ichabods as Central Oklahoma spoiled the Washburn Homecoming game in a 22-20 loss on Saturday in Yager Stadium. Washburn will be back in action next week at Emporia State.



The Ichabods took the opening kickoff and marched 75 yards in 10 plays as Taylon Peters scored on a 15-yard run staking the Ichabods to a 7-0 lead. The Bronchos (3-5, 3-5 MIAA) came back with a field goal on their next possession cutting the lead to 7-3 for the only points in the first quarter as the teams struggled combining for 138 total yards.



In the second quarter, the only points scored were by Central Oklahoma when they sacked the Ichabods for a safety with 5:46 left as Washburn took a 7-5 lead into the halftime break.



Central Oklahoma scored on its first possession of the second half as Chandler Garrett hit Dustin Basks for a 26-yard touchdown putting the Bronchos up 12-7 with 12:29 to play in the third quarter, but the Ichabods came back and cut the UCO lead to 12-10 after a 20-yard field goal by Kameron Lake. After the Ichabod (3-5, 3-5 MIAA) defense held the Bronchos to a punt on the ensuing drive, Washburn took the lead at 13-12 after Lake’s second field goal of the day on a 36-yard field goal with 5:24 to go in the third quarter.



UCO went up 19-13 with 1:23 to play in the frame when Garrett scored from 2-yards out wrapping a 10-play drive.



Starting the fourth quarter, Washburn used a nine-play, 65-yard drive of their own to go up 20-19 when Mitch Schurig hit Jace Williams for a 32-yard touchdown pass with 13:19 left in the game.



After the teams traded punts, UCO took what would be the game-winning drive covering 10 plays and 71 yards converting two third down plays and a fourth down play for a first down setting up the 20-yard field goal by Alex Quevedo for the winner.



Grant Bruner led the Ichabods with a career-high-tying 10 tackles and K.J. Turner added eight with seven solo stops. Jacob Anderson, Braden Rose and Malick Fall each had sacks for the Ichabods and Josh Wright had an interception.



Peters finished with 54 yards on the ground on 13 carries and one score while Schurig was 18 of 31 for 157 yards and one touchdown and was sacked three times. James Letcher, Jr., had five catches for 47 yards finishing with 144 all-purpose yards in the game with 98 coming on kickoff returns.



Washburn was outgained 343 to 289 in the game while the Ichabods had 24 first downs compared to 20 for UCO. Washburn was flagged for a season-high 13 penalties for 106 yards with four leading to a UCO first downs.