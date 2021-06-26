LEADING OFF: DeGrom aims to set Mets mark for shutout streak

New York Mets’ Jacob deGrom delivers a pitch during the third inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Friday, June 11, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

A look at what’s happening around the majors today:

JAKE TO BREAK?

Mets ace Jacob deGrom can set the team record for scoreless innings when he starts against the Phillies at Citi Field.

DeGrom has a 30-inning shutout streak, nearing the club mark of 32 2/3 innings by R.A. Dickey in 2012.

DeGrom owns an amazing 0.50 ERA through 12 starts, going 7-2. The two-time NL Cy Young Award winner hasn’t allowed a run in his last five starts, giving up just seven hits over a 27-inning span and putting to rest, for now, worries over recent health concerns.

TRY AGAIN

Arizona makes another attempt to win on the road, where it’s been two months since its last victory.

The Diamondbacks extended their dubious MLB record by losing for the 24th straight time away from Chase Field, beaten 11-5 at San Diego as Fernando Tatis Jr. hit three home runs for the Padres.

The last time Arizona won on the road was April 25, when Madison Bumgarner pitched seven no-hit innings to win at Atlanta.

Merrill Kelly (3-7, 5.06 ERA) starts for the Diamondbacks against Dinelson Lamet (2-2, 2.81) at Petco Park.

POWER SHOW

Kyle Schwarber has hit 13 home runs in the last 14 games, adding to his prodigious numbers in his first season with the Nationals.

Schwarber has the second-most homers in a 14-game span since at least 1901, behind only 14 by San Francisco’s Barry Bonds in 2001.

Schwarber hit his 22nd home run this year Friday night in Washington’s loss at Miami. His 12 home runs in his last 12 games are the most from a leadoff hitter ever in that span.

FLYING HIGH

Shohei Ohtani has homered seven times in nine games, reaching new heights for the Los Angeles Angels.

The two-way star from Japan extended his career high in the majors with his 24th home run Friday night at Tampa Bay — he’s one behind Toronto’s Vladimir Guerrero Jr. for the big league lead.

Moved to the leadoff spot, Ohtani opened the game by hitting a drive estimated at 453 feet off the D-ring catwalk in right field at Tropicana Field. It was only the 39th ball to reach that spot since the park opened in 1998.

ASCENDING ASTROS

Jose Altuve, Carlos Correa and the Houston Astros can tie and break the team record for consecutive wins with a doubleheader sweep in Detroit.

The Astros have won 11 in row, outscoring opponents 91-24 during their streak. Houston won 12 straight in 1999, 2004 and 2018.

Friday night’s game at Comerica Park was postponed because rain was in the forecast. The teams are scheduled for a day-night doubleheader.

