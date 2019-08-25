LEADING OFF: Final day of funky uniforms, Yankees-Dodgers

Los Angeles Dodgers second baseman Max Muncy, right, throws to first after forcing out New York Yankees Gleyber Torres during the seventh inning of a baseball game in Los Angeles, Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019. Gio Urshela was safe at first. (AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo)

A look at what’s happening around the majors today:

WHO ARE THOSE GUYS?

A marquee matchup is set at Dodger Stadium when major league wins leader Domingo Germán (16-3, 4.15 ERA) starts for the Yankees against Los Angeles ace Clayton Kershaw (13-2, 2.71).

It’s the last game of the day, meaning the final time we’ll see those, um, unusual uniforms big leaguers have been wearing during Players’ Weekend. The all-white and all-black, monochromatic outfits have been widely panned by fashionistas — not to mention that it’s hard to read the numbers and nicknames on the jerseys.

“What’s the slogan, ‘Let the kids play’?” Cleveland manager Terry Francona said. “Let the grown-ups look like morons.”

Said Dodgers manager Dave Roberts: “It’s not our proudest moment rockin’ these all-white milkmen jerseys.”

Added Yankees manager Aaron Boone: “When I put the uniform on I felt a little silly.”

BRAVES NEW WORLD

Francisco Cervelli and the NL East-leading Braves try for a three-game sweep at Citi Field and their eighth straight win.

Cervelli was an instant hit in his Atlanta debut with two doubles, a single and three RBIs during a 9-5 victory over the Mets on Saturday night. Released this week after batting .193 for Pittsburgh, the 33-year-old catcher joined the Braves before the game. In his first game in the majors since May 25, he also threw out a runner trying to steal second in a key spot.

Atlanta lefty Dallas Keuchel (4-5, 4.14 ERA) starts the series finale against left-hander Steven Matz (8-7, 4.18).

NATS NUMBERS

Stephen Strasburg and the Nationals go for a three-game sweep at Wrigley Field and their fifth straight win overall.

Strasburg (15-5, 3.65 ERA) looks to become the first 16-game winner in the National League when he faces Cubs lefty Cole Hamels (7-4, 3.73).

Washington has won six of seven to extend its lead over Chicago for the top NL wild-card spot to three games. The Nationals have scored a total of 97 runs in their last nine games.

CHECK HIM

The Mets will see how closer Edwin Diaz is feeling, a day after he was forced to make an early exit. Diaz felt a little uncomfortable in the neck area warming up and it tightened up when he was pitching to Atlanta.

Diaz isn’t sure if the discomfort will keep him out for any time and called it nothing serious. He’ll see what the trainers say when he gets to the ballpark.

NOT YET

Reds star Joey Votto will not be activated from the injured list, even though he’s eligible. He’s been out with a strain in his lower back. Manager David Bell said the first baseman is progressing well, but isn’t ready to return yet.

ROTATION RETURN

Diamondbacks lefty Robbie Ray (10-7, 3.99 ERA) is set to come off the injured list and start at Milwaukee. He’s been out with lower back spasms. … Tigers lefty Matthew Boyd (6-9, 4.24) comes back from the paternity list to pitch at Minnesota. He is 0-3 in his last eight starts.

