Les Miles fires offensive line coach

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

LAWRENCE, KS – SEPTEMBER 12: Kansas Jayhawks head coach Les Miles in the fourth quarter of a college football game between the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers and Kansas Jayhawks on September 12, 2020 at Memorial Stadium in Lawrence, KS. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas Football head coach Les Miles announced today that offensive line coach Luke Meadows has been relieved of his duties effective immediately.


“We have decided to go in a different direction for the remainder of the season,” said Miles. “I am very appreciative of everything Coach Meadows has done for this program in his two seasons here. I look forward to using our last three games as an opportunity to continue to improve as a team, and believe this decision supports that.”

John Morookian, who serves as a senior offensive analyst, will coach the offensive line for the remainder of the season. Morookian spent the 2018 and 2019 seasons at Iowa State as a quality control assistant on offense. He has also served as a graduate assistant at Indiana and Toledo, along with the offensive line coach at Tiffin University.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories