Local baseball team helps international players earn scholarships

SABETHA (KSNT) – Most summer baseball teams help their players stay in shape after the college season ends, but the Bravos have a bigger mission.

Edgar Santos moved to the U.S. from Venezuela in 2016 to play college baseball.

“Each event is a new experience,” Bravos pitcher Samuel Mendez said.

Santos wanted to help kids like him, so he created a summer baseball team that targets players from other countries who want to come to the U.S.

“We have amazing kids from everywhere; all around the world, and they’re hard workers,” Santos said.

The players come from Japan, Panama, Puerto Rico, and other countries.

“We created the team three years ago, with the purpose of finding college exposure for these kids,” Santos said. “Most of them, they just come over here to play for us so they can get a scholarship.”

This summer, the Bravos have gotten 10 players college scholarships. Mendez is from the Dominican Republic, and got drafted by the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday.

“I came here to serve my skills, and be able to get looked at in order to sign a contract and go professional,” Mendez said.

Families in Sabetha volunteer to house the players over the summer, and the community loves having them.

“They like Kansas,” Santos said. “They like the corn fields. The community of SWabetha is really nice with my guys. They really enjoy the cultural change.”

The Bravos are 19-10 this summer.

“It’s very exciting to learn from new cultures,” Mendez said. “There are guys from all over the world. As I learn from them, they learn from me. It really makes it a fun experience.”