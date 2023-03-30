MERIDEN (KSNT) – What started out as a turf company based out of Meriden, Kansas has now turned into a potential design firm for a new Kansas City Royals stadium.

A company that started with two men, two weedeaters, and a dream, just submitted a potential new plan for the Kansas City Royals’ new stadium.

When brothers Jake and Bryce Farrant started Mammoth Sports Construction, they did not know what to expect. They began as a turf company, designing and installing turf fields from small-town Kansas high schools including Rossville and Jeff West to Kansas State University’s football field, but all that changed when Jake realized the potential in vertical construction.

“Jake the owner of the company was walking around a site up in South Dakota, and the Athletic Director was talking about what a nightmare it was to get one chance in a construction project, we want to do full-level service design-build and bring that level of quality and excellence,” says David Folsom, the Design Director at Mammoth Sports Construction.

After becoming a full-service design firm just over two years ago, Mammoth was given a dream request. Design a potential stadium for the Kansas City Royals.

“To do a concept for Royals Stadium, and of course me being that young, you know I am like a little kid that just got told he was going to get George Bretts autograph like I am just over the moon like yea man lets do this, are you kidding me? It’s a dream come true,” said Folsom.

Stadium developer and co-owner of Sporting KC Robb Heineman asked for one rendering of a potential stadium, but Mammoth took that to another level.

“I’m literally spending nights and weekends, whenever I’m not coaching sports or doing other work or whatever, but it was the Christmas break, over Christmas break I just sat there and I worked and worked and worked at it because I wanted to show the world that Mammoth could do something great,” said Folsom.

From small-town Kansas to designing a professional baseball stadium may seem like a surprising jump, but to the people at Mammoth, this was the expectation.

“We’re never surprised by something greater because we were made for this, we were made to do something excellent. It is those humble beginnings that keep us grounded, and it brings that level of groundedness to big projects,” said Folsom.

Designing his hometown team’s potential stadium brought back a love for baseball that Folsom thought he could never rekindle.

“I fell out of love with baseball a little bit because I became an adult, and I got married, and I started having kids and I fell in love with architecture, but then when I came to work at Mammoth, I fell back in love with baseball,” said Folsom.

While there is no imminent plan for Mammoth to work with the Royals on this potential new stadium, that is what everyone at Mammoth hopes for.