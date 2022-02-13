TOPEKA (KSNT) — Even though the Chiefs didn’t make it to the Super Bowl, people still came out to watch the big game at Buffalo Wild Wings.

People like Deandre Mac who moved from Washington, D.C. a few years ago. He said he really didn’t care who won the game as his team is the Baltimore Ravens.

However, he was excited about the huge halftime show with Mary J. Blige, Dr. Dre, Eminem and Kendrick Lamar. To everyone’s surprise, there was even another celebrity that made an appearance – 50 Cent.

“I wasn’t expecting 50 Cent at all to come out of the ceiling, it was crazy, but it was amazing,” Mac said.

The Rams ultimately defeated the Bengals 23-20 taking home the Lombardi Trophy in Super Bowl LVI.