TOPEKA (KSNT) – Local kids are learning from Kansas City’s best at a summer soccer camp.

Sporting KC is hosting summer camps throughout the area and just wrapped up its Topeka camp. Over 75 5 to 14-year-olds participated in the four-day camp at Bettis Sports Park. Groups got to learn from Sporting KC staff and enjoy the summer sun while learning more about the game.

“I’d say the quality here has been absolutely amazing, you never know what to expect with camps and ages 5 to 14 but its been great, I have loved every second of it and I think the kids have too,” Sporting KC youth program manager Tanner Brock said.

Next week Sporting KC will be hosting its “Homegrown Week.” Kids will get to practice and play at Children’s Mercy Hospital and watch the first team train. Families interested in the camp can signup here.