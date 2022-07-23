PITTSBURG, Kan. (KSNT) – The 2022 Kansas Shrine Bowl – featuring 12 players from northeast Kansas – ended in a 10-10 tie on Saturday.

The best recent high school graduates from across the state practice for a week in preparation for the annual all-star game. See which area players made the cut here.

The first area star to make a big play was Junction City’s Keghan McConnell and West team member grabbed an interception and took it deep into enemy territory. West was soon after the first to score on a touchdown run from Emporia State football commit Lance Hoffsommer.

The West took a 7-0 lead into halftime. Soon into the start of the second half, a bad snap led to West punter Emanuel Aguilar kicking the ball into the back of the endzone, making the score 7-2 West. Aquilar sent the safety kickoff 80 yards for a touchback soon after, a record distance for a touchback at the Shrine Bowl.

In the fourth quarter, the East found the endzone on a run from Basehor-Linwood’s Zack Sisemore. A two-point conversion put the East up 10-7.

With less than a minute in the game, the West drove down inside the East ten yard line. The East stood strong, and the West settled for a field goal.

With the score tied at 10-10, the game ended squarely, as per the rules of the Shrine Bowl. This was the first tie at the Shrine Bowl since 2001.

All proceeds from the day’s event goes towards the Kansas Shrine, which helps area children’s hospitals.