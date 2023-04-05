NORTHEAST KANSAS (KSNT) – Both KU and K-State men’s basketball will host Big East opponents for the 2023 Big 12/Big East battle, according to CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein.

The 2022 national champions will host the 2023 national champions when UConn comes to Lawrence.

UConn and KU have only played eachother once. The Huskies played in Allen Fieldhouse in 2016, when KU won 73-61.

K-State will host Villanova for the first time. These two teams have also only played once. The game was in 1940 and K-State lost 51-34.

Dates and times for the Big 12/Big East battle are still to be decided.