TOPEKA (KSNT) – The 51st annual Kansas Shrine Bowl will feature no shortage of talent.

The Kansas Shrine Bowl announced its rosters and coaching staffs for the 2024 game on Monday. The game will be played on Saturday, June 29 at Welch Stadium in Emporia.

The selections are the result of a combination of statewide media votes and Shrine Bowl coaching staff selections from a list of 457 nominees.

Each coaching staff is made up of one head coach and an assistant from each class (1A-6A).

East Coaching Staff

Head Coach: Weston Moody, Wamego

Assistant Coaches: Steve Buhler, Washburn Rural Jason Swift, Shawnee Heights Preston Troyer, Tonganoxie Jeff Schibi, Parsons Garrett Michael, Sabetha Shawn Seamatter, St. Mary’s Colgan



West Coaching Staff

Head coach: Jace Pavlovich, McPherson

Assistant Coaches: Dominick Dingle, Wichita Heights Darrin Fisher, Eisenhower Jeremiah Meeks, Wellington Trey Teeter, Holcomb Mitch Gebhardt, Southeast of Saline Nicolas Schmidt, Medicine Lodge



Northeast Kansas (Topeka viewing area) players on East team

Callen Barta, Seaman

Holden Bass, Nemaha Central

Carter Charvat, Hayden

Sawyer Deters, Axtell

Finn Dunshee, Hayden

Christian Gonzales, Shawnee Heights

Josh Grimm, Sabetha

Tanner Heckel, Lyndon

JC Heim, Washburn Rural

Barrett Leitz, Rossville

Kaedin Massey, Lyndon

Drew Pettay, Wamego

Dalton Roush, Holton

RB Tweed, Jefferson County North

Wyatt Wurtz, Wabaunsee

Northeast Kansas (Topeka viewing area) players on West team

Brody Hayes, Clay Center

Ryan McCreath, Junction City

Max Stanard, Manhattan

