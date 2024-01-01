TOPEKA (KSNT) – The 51st annual Kansas Shrine Bowl will feature no shortage of talent.
The Kansas Shrine Bowl announced its rosters and coaching staffs for the 2024 game on Monday. The game will be played on Saturday, June 29 at Welch Stadium in Emporia.
The selections are the result of a combination of statewide media votes and Shrine Bowl coaching staff selections from a list of 457 nominees.
Each coaching staff is made up of one head coach and an assistant from each class (1A-6A).
- East Coaching Staff
- Head Coach: Weston Moody, Wamego
- Assistant Coaches:
- Steve Buhler, Washburn Rural
- Jason Swift, Shawnee Heights
- Preston Troyer, Tonganoxie
- Jeff Schibi, Parsons
- Garrett Michael, Sabetha
- Shawn Seamatter, St. Mary’s Colgan
West Coaching Staff
- Head coach: Jace Pavlovich, McPherson
- Assistant Coaches:
- Dominick Dingle, Wichita Heights
- Darrin Fisher, Eisenhower
- Jeremiah Meeks, Wellington
- Trey Teeter, Holcomb
- Mitch Gebhardt, Southeast of Saline
- Nicolas Schmidt, Medicine Lodge
Northeast Kansas (Topeka viewing area) players on East team
- Callen Barta, Seaman
- Holden Bass, Nemaha Central
- Carter Charvat, Hayden
- Sawyer Deters, Axtell
- Finn Dunshee, Hayden
- Christian Gonzales, Shawnee Heights
- Josh Grimm, Sabetha
- Tanner Heckel, Lyndon
- JC Heim, Washburn Rural
- Barrett Leitz, Rossville
- Kaedin Massey, Lyndon
- Drew Pettay, Wamego
- Dalton Roush, Holton
- RB Tweed, Jefferson County North
- Wyatt Wurtz, Wabaunsee
Northeast Kansas (Topeka viewing area) players on West team
- Brody Hayes, Clay Center
- Ryan McCreath, Junction City
- Max Stanard, Manhattan
For the full rosters, click here.
27 News provided high quality coverage of the Shrine Bowl in 2023, making the trip to Hays to highlight local athletes and even bring viewers an exclusive interview with the legendary Barry Sanders.