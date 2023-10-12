IRVING, TX. (KSNT) – Basketball season is just around the corner, and expectations are high for Kansas universities.

Kansas men’s basketball claims the preseason conference Player of the Year and Newcomer of the Year, transfer center Hunter Dickinson. Dickinson also lands on the preseason All-Big 12 Team alongside teammate point guard Dajuan Harris Jr. Teammate forward Kevin McCullar Jr. was listed as an honorable mention.

K-State men’s basketball listed two on the honorable mention team, both newcomers for the Wildcats. North Texas transfer Tylor Perry and Creighton transfer Arthur Kaluma made the list.

Houston’s L.J. Cryer, TCU’s Emanuel Miller and Texas’ Max Abrams join the Jayhawks on the preseason All-Big 12 Team.

Jalen Bridges (Baylor), RayJ Dennis (Baylor), Ja’Kobe Walter (Baylor), Jamal Shead (Houston), Dylan Disu (Texas), Tyrese Hunter (Texas), Dillon Mitchell (Texas) and Jesse Edwards (West Virginia) were all listed as honorable mentions.

For the third straight season, Baylor landed the preseason Freshman of the Year. This year, it’s forward Ja’Kobe Walker. Preseason awards are voted on by coaches.