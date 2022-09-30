BURLINGAME (KSNT) – Fifty years ago the Burlingame Football team took the field and defeated Protection High School to win the 1A State Championship. That 1972 team will be honored at 2:30 p.m. Friday with a parade in downtown Burlingame, then on the field during the Burlingame vs. Aragon game tonight.

According to team member Tim Masters, it was said the 1972 defense squad was one of the best the state of Kansas has ever seen.

“You know, we haven’t seen each other for so long. And just to be together on this football field one more time would be great for a lot of us. A few of us are gone now and just to get together would be great, just to hash over all times,” Masters told 27 News.

Members of the team still in Burlingame will assemble for a parade in downtown Burlingame at 2:30 p.m., Friday afternoon, then later tonight the 1972 squad will be recognized at halftime of Friday night’s football game at Burlingame High School Football Field.