TOPEKA (KSNT) – The 82nd annual Jayhawk Tennis Tournament at Kossover Tennis Center in Topeka wrapped up on Sunday, handing out $1,000 cash prizes to the winners.

The men’s final started the day between 15-year-old Olathe-native Cooper Woestendick and University of Nebraska player Rudit Dixit.

Dixit put up a good fight, but Woestendick’s 125 mile per hour serve won the 15-year-old the match, 6-2, 6-2.

“It’s very exciting to play such a good player and have such a good result against them,” Woestendick said. “So I hope I can keep it up in the future, it’s looking promising so far.”

To see how difficult a 125 mile per hour serve is, 27 Sports reporter Landon Reinhardt got Woestendick to hit a few his way. Things didn’t go too well for Reinhardt, getting hit by many. Eventually, he got one back over the net.

Maria Titova and Carmen Roxanna Manu from KU’s tennis team prepared for the women’s final.

Titova and Manu held great rallies, but Titova brought home the 6-2, 6-2 victory.

“Last year I just promised myself that I want to come back and just do my best,” Titova said. “So it feels great.”