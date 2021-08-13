‘A little bit of home’: NHRA racers enjoy their stop in Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – NHRA races began in Topeka on Friday and will run through Sunday.

The NHRA is the largest auto racing organization in the world. They’re racing at Heartland Motorsports Park this weekend. One racer, Ron Capps, seems to often perform well in Topeka. Capps has won four times in Topeka.

“It’s just been, I guess good mojo. I just feel like when I hit town something about Topeka really makes us racers feel like we’re at home,” Capps said.

Capps is the funny car division points leader coming into the weekend of racing in Topeka.

“It means a lot,” said Capps in regards to the support from the fans.

Fans come from all over for the races.

“Fans come from all over. They fly in from all over. They come from Denver, from the south, from the north,” Capps said. “You get a really wide variety of fans.”

Some people even plan vacations around these races in Topeka. Attendees don’t just get to watch the races, they can meet some of the stars.

“Every ticket is a pit pass. Every ticket gets you right here in the pits to meet your favorite race car drivers,” Capps said.

The first round of qualifying rounds is Friday night, before two more rounds on Saturday and the finals on Sunday.

Capps began his career as a crew member before turning into a racer himself. He’s now sponsored by NAPA Auto Parts.